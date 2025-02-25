Tempus Stock Falls as Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted loss per share of 18 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents by 16.7%.

GAAP loss per share was 8 cents.

Revenue Details

Revenues totaled $200.7 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. The top line, however, improved 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Segmental Analysis

Geonomics

This segment reported sales of $120.4 million, up 30.6% year over year. This improvement was driven by the segment’s unit growth at 22.5% compared to the year-ago quarter. The segment’s adjusted gross profit totaled $57.4 million, up 42.8% year over year. The segment’s adjusted gross margin expanded 420 basis points (bps) to 49.6% compared with the prior-year quarter.

Data and Services

Sales in the segment amounted to $80.2 million, up 44.6% year over year. Adjusted gross profit totaled $64.4 million, up 62.2% year over year. Adjusted gross margin expanded 880 bps to 80.3%.

Margins

Adjusted gross profit totaled $124.2 million, up 52.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The adjusted gross margin expanded 670 bps to 61.9%.

Total adjusted operating expenses were $142.5 million, up 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Total loss from operations amounted to $50.7 million, marking an improvement of 3.1% from the year-ago period’s loss.

Financial Update

Tempus exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $341 million compared with $388 million in the third quarter.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities totaled $189 million compared with $214.3 million a year ago.

2025 Guidance

Tempus expects full-year 2025 revenues of approximately $1.24 billion, suggesting an approximate year-over-year growth of 79%. This compares to the previous guidance of $1.23 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $900.3 million.

Wrapping Up

Tempus exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with disappointing results, as both earnings and revenues missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the company witnessed strong top-line growth in both its segments. TEM’s Data and Services segment also witnessed significant expansion in adjusted gross margin and impressive top-line growth.

Meanwhile, the company continues to incur losses at the operating level. Shares of TEM lost 13.7% during after-market trading following its fourth-quarter results. However, the company’s shares have gained 47.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 16.4%. The broader S&P 500 Index has increased 7.1% in the same time frame.



TEM reported significant developments on its fourth-quarterearnings call highlighting key advancements across multiple areas. The company successfully completed its acquisition of Ambry Genetics earlier this month, adding a West Coast lab to its existing facilities in Chicago, Raleigh and Atlanta. Over the next one to two years, Tempus plans to integrate somatic workflows at Ambry’s facility and cross-utilize inherited risk assays to enhance efficiency and redundancy.

Financially, the company ended the year with a total remaining contract value of $940 million and achieved 140% net revenue retention, reflecting strong customer commitments, particularly in the Data and Services segment. Tempus also officially launched its FDA-approved, NGS-based in vitro diagnostic test, xT CDx, on a national scale. By the end of the first quarter of 2025, approximately 20% of xT volume is expected to transition to the Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory Test (“ADLT”) version, with full migration planned over the next year.

Another milestone was reached when the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) approved reimbursement for Tempus’ ECG-AF algorithm, which assesses cardiac dysfunction. This decision marks a significant step in gaining broader payer acceptance for AI-driven diagnostics.

Additionally, Tempus secured agreements with multiple Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, improving reimbursement rates and providing long-term benefits, though it remains largely out-of-network for commercial payers.

Further expanding its reach, Tempus now has connections to around 3,000 providers in the United States, strengthening its position in the genomic and AI-driven healthcare space. With continued growth in its core businesses, strategic acquisitions and expanding provider partnerships, Tempus AI remains focused on advancing precision medicine and AI-driven diagnostics.

