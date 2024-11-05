Tempus Stock Declines Despite Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted loss per share of 25 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 27 cents per share by 7.4%.

GAAP loss per share was 46 cents, narrower than prior-year quarter’s loss of $1.03 per share.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Revenue Details

Revenues totaled $180.9 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. The top line also improved 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Segmental Analysis

Geonomics

This segment reported sales of $116.4 million, up 20.3% year over year. Growth was driven by the segment’s unit growth acceleration to 23.9% annually, with rising average revenue per clinical test. The segment’s adjusted gross profit totaled $57.4 million, up 14.2% year over year. However, the segment’s adjusted gross margin contracted 260 basis points (bps) to 49.3% compared with the prior-year quarter.

Data and Services

Sales in the segment amounted to $64.5 million, up 64.4% year over year, driven by Insights, or data licensing, which grew 86.6% annually. The segment’s adjusted gross profit totaled $50.5 million, up 112.6% year over year. Segment’s adjusted gross margin expanded 1780 bps to 78.3%.

Tempus AI, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tempus AI, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tempus AI, Inc. Quote

Margins

Adjusted gross profit totaled $107.9 million in the reported quarter, up 45.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The adjusted gross margin expanded 520 bps to 59.6%.

Total adjusted operating expenses were $139.3 million, up 17.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Total loss from operations amounted to $53.6 million, expanding 19.7% from a year ago.

Financial Update

Tempus exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $467.2 million compared with $490.9 million at the second quarter of 2024-end.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities totaled $149.8 million compared with $174.1 million a year ago.

2024 Guidance

Tempus expects full-year 2024 revenues of approximately $700 million, representing an approximate year-over-year growth of 32%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $696.7 million.

Wrapping Up

Tempus exited third-quarter 2024 with better-than-expected results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed strong top-line growth in both its segments. TEM’s Data and Services segment also witnessed significant expansion in adjusted gross margin and impressive top-line growth.

However, the company continues to incur losses at the operating level, which even increased year over year during the reported quarter. Shares of TEM lost 6.1% during after-market trading following its third-quarter results. However, the company’s shares have gained 23% in the past six months compared with the industry’s rise of 8.1%. The broader S&P 500 Index has increased 10.1% in the same time frame.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Tempus announced a multi-year collaboration with BioNTech to leverage Tempus’ TCR dataset in support of BioNTech’s next-generation oncology pipeline. TEM also announced a three-year extension with Merck EMD at the culmination of the last three-year strategic agreement.

Per third-quarter fiscal 2024 press release, TEM announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Ambry Genetics, a leader in genetic testing. Under the terms of the agreement, Tempus is likely to pay $375 million in cash and $225 million in shares at closing, of which $100 million will be subject to a lock-up agreement until one-year post-transaction close.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TEM’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Tempus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are AngioDynamics ANGO, Quest Diagnostics DGX and RadNet RDNT. While AngioDynamics sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Quest Diagnostics and RadNet carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ANGO’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 31.71%.

AngioDynamics’ shares have lost 19.2% year to date against the industry’s 6.1% growth.

Quest Diagnostics has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.8%. DGX's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 3.3%.

Quest Diagnostics has gained 42% compared with the industry's 14.9% growth year to date.

RadNet’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 98.2%.

RDNT's shares have surged 93.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 14.8% growth.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.