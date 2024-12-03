Tempus Resources Director Alters Option Holdings

Tempus Resources Ltd. (AU:SMM) has released an update.

Tempus Resources Ltd. has announced a change in the interest holdings of Director Melanie Ross, who has let 240,000 options expire without exercising them. This move leaves her with 1,080,000 fully paid ordinary shares and a combination of other options, as the expired options were set to expire on December 3, 2024.

