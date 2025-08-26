Tempus' Key Acquisitions Strengthen Its AI Healthcare Leadership

Last Friday, Tempus AI, Inc. TEM announced the acquisition of Paige, an AI company specializing in digital pathology. The acquisition, valued at $81.25 million, is expected to allow Tempus to grow its dataset and expand its experienced technical team. Paige brings nearly 7 million digitized pathology slide images and associated clinical and molecular data that are carefully labeled. Paige has already created the first AI tool cleared by the FDA for pathology. These factors will help Tempus establish a strong footprint in digital pathology with an industry-leading technology portfolio.

Additionally, in March, Tempus acquired Deep 6 AI, a leading AI-powered precision research platform for healthcare organizations and life sciences companies. Deep 6 AI works with over 750 healthcare providers and has access to medical records from more than 30 million patients. By integrating Deep 6 AI’s technology, Tempus significantly expanded its reach and enhanced platforms such as Next, which improves patient care, and TIME, which connects patients to life-saving clinical trials.

Furthermore, earlier this year, Tempus completed the acquisition of Ambry Genetics, a genetic testing company that specializes in hereditary cancer screening and other genetic diseases. Tempus acquired Ambry Genetics with $375 million in cash and $225 million in stock, with $100 million of that stock temporarily locked up for a year. By combining Ambry’s genetic testing strengths with Tempus’ AI and data tools, the latter broadened its healthcare offerings into new areas, like pediatrics, women's health, rare disease, immunology and cardiology.

Acquisitions by TEM’s Peers

In April, NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO completed its previously announced acquisition of Pathline, LLC, a CLIA/CAP/NYS-certified laboratory based in New Jersey. This strengthens NeoGenomics' footprint in the Northeastern United States, expanding its molecular and hematology-oncology testing services. It is expected to drive top-line growth and generate cost synergies, with a positive impact on adjusted EBITDA by 2026.

In 2024, Veracyte, Inc. VCYT acquired C2i Genomics, Inc. for $70 million in shares, with up to $25 million more, contingent on performance milestones, over two years. The acquisition brought AI-driven, whole-genome minimal residual disease (MRD) capabilities to Veracyte’s novel diagnostics platforms, enabling test expansion from early diagnosis to treatment monitoring and recurrence detection.

TEM Stock Outperforms Industry & Benchmark

Year to date, Tempus AI shares have surged 121.3%, outperforming the industry’s 27% growth and the S&P 500 composite’s 9.8% improvement.

Expensive Valuation

TEM currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 9.04X compared with the industry average of 5.90X.

TEM Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, Tempus AI's loss per share estimate for 2025 has moved south 3%.

TEM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

