Tempus Holdings’ Interim Results Amid Trading Suspension

Tempus Holdings Limited (HK:6880) has released an update.

Tempus Holdings Limited has announced its interim results for the first half of 2024 while remaining under liquidation and continuing its suspension of trading since April 2023. The company is managed by joint liquidators, who are working to resolve its financial issues. Investors are advised to stay updated through future announcements.

