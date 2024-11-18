Tempus Holdings Interim Results Amid Trading Suspension

Tempus Holdings Limited (HK:6880) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Tempus Holdings Limited, currently in liquidation, has announced its unaudited interim results for the first half of 2023, while its trading suspension on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange continues. The suspension, which began in April 2023, remains in effect indefinitely as the company navigates its liquidation process. Shareholders are advised to seek professional guidance regarding these developments.

For further insights into HK:6880 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.