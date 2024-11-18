News & Insights

Tempus Holdings Interim Results Amid Trading Suspension

November 18, 2024 — 10:13 am EST

Tempus Holdings Limited (HK:6880) has released an update.

Tempus Holdings Limited, currently in liquidation, has announced its unaudited interim results for the first half of 2023, while its trading suspension on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange continues. The suspension, which began in April 2023, remains in effect indefinitely as the company navigates its liquidation process. Shareholders are advised to seek professional guidance regarding these developments.

