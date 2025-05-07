Tempus AI's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TEM often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Tempus AI. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 27% bullish and 45% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $32,956, and 10 calls, totaling $363,594.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $65.0 for Tempus AI, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tempus AI's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tempus AI's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Tempus AI Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.0 $4.8 $4.8 $60.00 $48.0K 9.2K 103 TEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/30/25 $4.2 $4.0 $4.2 $55.00 $47.8K 173 141 TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.0 $4.4 $4.6 $60.00 $45.9K 9.2K 203 TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.05 $1.8 $1.8 $65.00 $36.0K 1.8K 351 TEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.1 $6.9 $7.09 $55.00 $34.0K 1.4K 289

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Tempus AI, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Tempus AI's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 25,683,651, the price of TEM is up by 10.96%, reaching $57.91.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Tempus AI

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $67.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from BTIG downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $60. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $70. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $70. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $70.

Latest Ratings for TEM

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 BTIG Initiates Coverage On Buy

