Tempus AI's Expanding Ties Boost Novel R&D Efforts and Market Reach

ForTempus AI TEM, expanding partnerships with existing customers across each of its product lines is key to its growth. In April 2025, the AI-driven precision medicine company extended its collaboration with its earliest strategic client, AstraZeneca AZN. It teamed up with biotech company Pathos Inc. on a three-year, $200 million data and modeling license agreement. The three-way deal will build the largest multimodal foundation model in oncology, leveraging more than 300 petabytes of rich multimodal healthcare data that Tempus has built over the past decade.

Notably, the deal raised the total remaining contract value to greater than $1 billion as of April-end.For AstraZeneca, the partnership builds on its data and AI-driven R&D strategy, with the foundational model expected to speed up and increase the chances of clinical success across its broad pipeline. Meanwhile, Pathos is tapping into the growing trend of AI in drug discovery and development with this deal.

TEM Bolsters Relationships With Cancer Genomics Leaders

Also in April, Tempus AI expanded its partnership with Illumina ILMN to help make molecular profiling part of the standard of care across more disease areas, including cardiology, neurology and immunology. Both Illumina and Tempus have a long-shared history of addressing gaps in testing, from pre-emptive screening and therapy selection to health economics and bioinformatics pipelines.

Since molecular profiling is not yet standard across many disease areas and regions, patients often miss out on the benefits of precision medicine. Under this agreement, Tempus’ multimodal data will enhance Illumina’s AI-driven molecular analysis technologies, generating new insights that support the clinical value of sequencing. These will help create evidence packages needed to standardize the use of comprehensive genomic profiling and other molecular testing beyond cancer.

The company also extended its commercial relationship with Personalis PSNL in December last year. After a strong response in the diagnostic market, Tempus now offers Personalis’ NeXT Personal minimal residual disease (MRD) product to pharmaceutical and biotech customers. The strategic step allows Personalis to broaden market access of its ultra-sensitive MRD platform and leverage Tempus’ integrated platform to serve biopharma customers who seek to bundle MRD testing with other Tempus products.

TEM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Over the past year, Tempus AI shares have surged 77% compared with the industry’s 39.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Tempus AI has a stretched valuation, with shares trading at a forward five-year Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 8.85X compared to the industry average of 6.34X. It carries a Value Score of F.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Take a look at how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tempus AI’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TEM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

