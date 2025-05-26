Tempus AI vs. Butterfly: Which AI Health Tech Stock is the Better Buy?

Tempus AI TEM and Butterfly Network BFLY are two AI-driven healthcare infotech companies that have successfully reformed diagnostics through their complementary approaches. Tempus AI is leading the charge in precision oncology with its data-driven, AI-enabled platform, while Butterfly Network is changing point-of-care imaging with its portable ultrasound devices and growing software tools. Both are working to make advanced diagnostics more accessible by integrating AI into routine clinical practice.

Over the past year, shares of Tempus AI and Butterfly Network have surged 55.4% and 114.8%, respectively, handily outperforming the broader Medical Info Systems industry’s 13.6% gain and the S&P 500’s 10.8% rise. This outsized growth reflects investor confidence in their differentiated value propositions and long-term potential in a rapidly digitizing healthcare environment.

One-Year Share Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

With both companies showing promise, the question arises: which stock is the better buy at this moment? Let's delve deeper.

3 Reasons to Be Bullish on Tempus AI

Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion Lead to Economies of Scale: Tempus AI is not only driving impressive top-line growth, with first-quarter 2025 revenues soaring 75.4% year over year, but it is also improving profitability through its expanding high-margin data licensing business. The company’s data licensing segment grew 58% in the last reported quarter, contributing significantly to its overall profitability. This simultaneous growth in revenues and margins is leading to economies of scale needed for sustainable long-term success.

Positive EBITDA on the Horizon: TEM is on track to achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2025, its 10th year of operation. In the first quarter of 2025, it narrowed its adjusted EBITDA loss to $16.2 million from $43.9 million a year earlier, an improvement of $27.8 million. This reflects strong revenue growth, disciplined spending and solid operating leverage. With the company aiming to become EBITDA-positive this year, Tempus AI stands out from most of its peers, which are still posting major losses.

Strategic AI Partnerships, Strong Contract Backlog and Clinical Integration: Tempus AI secured a landmark $200 million, three-year foundation model deal with pharmaceutical leaders AstraZeneca AZN and Pathos. This aims to improve the company’s AI capabilities and help the company progress in advanced cancer research and drug development. Coupled with over $1 billion in remaining contract value, Tempus AI benefits from a strong pipeline of enterprise clients that ensures predictable, recurring revenues and long-term financial stability. This contract backlog mitigates risks common to emerging tech firms by providing steady cash flow visibility.

Additionally, TEM’s AI-driven platform is deeply integrated into clinical workflows across major healthcare systems, enabling more precise, personalized cancer care. This adoption enhances decision-making and patient outcomes, reinforcing Tempus AI’s competitive advantage.

3 Reasons to Be Bullish on Butterfly Network

Strong Start to FY2025 with Solid Financials: Butterfly Network started the year 2025 with 20% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter, accompanied by gross margins rising to 63% and adjusted EBITDA loss narrowing to $9.1 million, down from $13.2 million a year earlier. The improved margin performance was driven by higher average selling prices, a favorable product mix, and cost efficiencies, including reduced software amortization and lower hosting costs. The company also maintained discipline in operating expenses, which contributed to a normalized cash burn of $6.7 million during the first quarter. Following a successful $81 million capital raise from a public offering in January, Butterfly ended the quarter with $155 million in cash and equivalents, positioning it well to support continued investment and growth.

Diversified Product Portfolio and Expansion into New Use Cases: Since CEO Joseph DeVivo joined the company two years ago, Butterfly Network has evolved from offering a single iQ probe and basic software to supporting a broad portfolio that includes two generations of probes with tiered pricing, the Butterfly Garden AI marketplace, the Octiv chip licensing program and the newly-introduced Butterfly Home Care initiative. These strategic additions have diversified the company’s revenue streams and extended its reach into new use cases across healthcare.

International Expansion Despite Global Health Challenges: International revenues rose 9% year over year, supported by pricing gains and continued growth in Asia, Latin America and global health markets. However, USAID funding delays created headwinds in the global health segment. Despite this, Butterfly remains optimistic, citing ongoing partnerships with over 800 NGOs and emerging support from ministries of health and charitable organizations.

Comparing Valuation: BFLY Attractively Valued Than TEM

Tempus AI is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 7.90, below its median of 8.14 over the last year. Butterfly Network’s forward sales multiple sits at 5.00, below its last one-year median of 5.32. Meanwhile, TEM appears expensive when compared with industry average of 5.51X. On the other hand, BFLY stays slightly discounted compared to the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Average Target Price for BFLY Suggests a Better Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by 10 analysts, TEM’s average price target represents an increase of 10.55% from the last closing price of $59.25.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Based on short-term price targets offered by three analysts, Butterfly Network’s average price target represents an increase of 94.86% from the last closing price of $2.14.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BFLY - A Better Buy Right Now

Tempus AI boasts notable strength in precision medicine, particularly through its leadership in leveraging multimodal data for clinical and research use in oncology and infectious diseases. Its collaboration with AstraZeneca has accelerated platform adoption in diagnostics and drug discovery. However, Butterfly Network, currently rated a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), presents a more compelling near-term investment case compared to Tempus AI, which has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). BFLY’s improving financials, marked by expanding gross margins and disciplined cost control, indicate sustainable growth. Coupled with a lower valuation and stronger upside potential, BFLY stands out as the more attractive option at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

