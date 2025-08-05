Tempus AI Targets Breast Cancer With Expanded Next - AI Platform

Tempus AI TEM has recently expanded its AI-enabled care pathway intelligence platform, Tempus Next, into breast cancer to address critical care gaps in breast cancer care. Initially designed for lung cancer, the platform now focuses on five different biomarker testing gaps specific to breast cancer with the goal of helping physicians deliver guideline-directed medical care.

Breast cancer remains one of the fastest-growing and highest-priority oncology segments globally, driven by rising incidence, earlier detection efforts and rapid therapeutic innovation. Per an analysis by Nova One Advisor, the global breast cancer market is projected to reach $89.91 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2025 to 2034. Breast cancer diagnostics, being a complementary high-growth subsegment, is projected to reach $8.47 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2030 (per a Grand View Research).

The Tempus Next platform integrates multimodal data available in the patient’s electronic medical record (EMR) with up-to-date clinical guidelines to support providers in delivering guideline-based care. This expansion aims to ensure patients receive appropriate biomarker testing like ESR1 mutation testing in metastatic breast cancer, so treatments can be better tailored to each case. Mercy Health System is the first to implement Tempus Next for both breast and lung cancer within its EMR, helping providers keep pace with rapidly evolving breast cancer guidelines.

Hologic HOLX has grown its Breast Health portfolio beyond imaging to cover the full breast cancer care continuum, including biopsy and surgery. The addition of Endomagnetics brings cutting-edge products and strong R&D capabilities to the Interventional Breast business, positioning it for further portfolio expansion. In the second quarter, Hologic started directly selling Endomag products in North America. In February 2025, Hologic achieved CE mark for Affirm Contrast Biopsy Software, building on its FDA clearance in 2020. The new Envision Mammography Platform is set to be launched commercially next year.

GE HealthCare GEHC recently launched its Invenia Automated Breast Ultrasound Premium, the latest 3D ultrasound for dense breasts, designed to accelerate scanning and improve early cancer detection through enhanced ultrasound automation and embedded AI. GE HealthCare also has its Pristina Via mammography system, an evolution of the Senographe Pristina platform, designed to ease technologist burden amid staffing shortages and improve patient-centered breast care.

Year to date, Tempus AI shares have surged 70.8%, outperforming the industry’s 20% growth and the S&P 500 composite’s 5.7% improvement.



TEM currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 6.96X compared with the industry average of 5.91X.



In the past 30 days, Tempus AI's projected loss per share has improved 2.8% for 2025 and 12% for 2026.



TEM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

