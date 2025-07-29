Tempus AI Taps Growing ICI Market With New xM Assay

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM recently introduced xM for treatment response monitoring (TRM), a liquid biopsy assay. It is designed to detect molecular response to immune-checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy in advanced solid tumors. xM for TRM is the newest addition to Tempus AI’s growing portfolio of sensitive assays for monitoring molecular response and minimal residual disease (MRD). This innovative offering marks a significant advancement in the precision oncology space, where real-time response monitoring is essential for optimizing cancer treatment.

The rising prevalence of cancers such as lung, breast, bladder, and cervical cancers, as well as melanomas and hodgkin lymphoma, has driven the adoption of immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies as a key component of modern cancer treatment. Per a Grand View Research analysis, the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market size is projected to reach $154.25 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9% from 2024 to 2030.

xM for TRM is designed to quantify changes in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) longitudinally from a blood sample, enabling early molecular response assessment in patients with advanced cancers receiving ICI alone or combination therapies. xM for TRM leverages a unique multi-parametric algorithm, integrating copy number variations (CNVs), along with somatic and germline variant allele frequencies (“VAFs”), for a comprehensive and robust estimation of circulating tumor fraction.

Recent Development by TEM’s Competitors

In March, Exact Sciences EXAS launched the Cologuard Plus test, the company’s next-generation colon cancer screening test. The Cologuard Plus test detects cancers and precancerous polyps with even greater sensitivity than the Cologuard test while reducing false positives by nearly 40%. In April, it launched the Oncodetect test, its molecular residual disease and recurrence monitoring test. Furthermore, the company is on track for the launch of Cancerguard EX, a laboratory-developed multi-cancer screening test, in the second half of 2025.

Guardant Health GH has enhanced its Guardant360 Liquid test by launching nearly a dozen new applications built on its Guardant Infinity multiomic platform and AI engine. Comprehensive biomarker testing through immunohistochemistry (using tumor tissue) has been the standard of care in oncology. The Guardant360 Liquid test now offers access to this extensive molecular profiling information through the blood by looking at the unique methylation signatures of specific tumor biomarkers. The company also announced the addition of a full suite of immunohistochemistry (IHC) testing to its portfolio of tumor molecular profiling tests. This new set of tests will help oncologists identify tumor subtypes and match cancer patients to the most effective targeted therapies.

TEM Stock Outperforms Industry & Benchmark

Year to date, Tempus AI shares have surged 91%, outperforming the industry’s 24.1% growth and the S&P 500 composite’s 8.2% improvement.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expensive Valuation

TEM currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 7.84X compared to the industry average of 5.90X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TEM Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, Tempus AI's projected loss per share has improved 2.8% for 2025 and 12% for 2026.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TEM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.