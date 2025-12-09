Is Tempus AI Stock a Buy Now or a Hold After a Big 2025 Run?

Tempus AI TEM has rallied hard in 2025, lifting expectations and scrutiny in equal measure. The setup now hinges on execution against a full slate of clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones.

Here is how the story screens on Zacks today and what to watch next.

Where the Stock Stands Today

Tempus AI trades around $77 with a 6–12 month price target of $82, implying modest upside from current levels. Year to date, the stock is up about 128%, a reminder of how quickly sentiment has shifted around AI in healthcare. The beta is roughly 5, which reinforces that this is a high-volatility name where gains can come fast, but reversals can as well.

What the Ranking Implies

The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with a VGM score of F and component scores of Value F, Growth C and Momentum F. That mix argues for balanced near-term risk and reward, not an aggressive entry point after the recent surge. A Hold rank with weak Value and Momentum typically favors disciplined buying only on clear catalysts, while a middling Growth score suggests progress but not enough to power a style-led breakout.

Fundamentals Trending Better But Not All the Way There

Tempus AI has reached non-GAAP profitability and has posted positive EPS surprises, signaling improving operating leverage as volumes scale. That is important for a model that leans on software, testing and data contracts to unlock incremental margin over time.

On GAAP metrics, losses persist, reflecting continued investment and accounting items that have not yet normalized. The GAAP discussion underscores that true profitability on a reported basis remains a work in progress and investors should calibrate expectations accordingly while the company funds growth.

Tempus AI, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempus AI, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempus AI, Inc. Quote

Key Upside Catalysts Investors Can Trade Around

Several near-term catalysts are identifiable. Management is driving ADLT migrations, a path that can enhance reimbursement clarity and pricing. FDA submissions are slated first for xT and then for xR, each carrying potential to expand clinical adoption and payer confidence. Progress on MRD reimbursement remains a central theme, with broader coverage potentially unlocking a larger testing TAM. The company is also expanding enterprise data agreements, which can layer on higher visibility revenue and improve unit economics. Collectively, these milestones offer multiple shots on goal.

Valuation Context for a High-Growth AI Health Name

Tempus AI screens at about 12.2x trailing twelve-month sales. In isolation, that is premium, but the lens should be growth adjusted. Sales Estimates and the Sales History and Estimates chart point to a robust top-line trajectory, which is the fundamental lever that can support or compress the multiple from here. For investors, the question is whether revenue growth and mix shift, including higher-value reimbursed tests and data contracts, can outpace dilution and spending long enough to sustain a double-digit P/S.

Risk Controls and Timing

Pricing still trails peers in some areas and the report notes that bookings can take multiple years to convert into recognized revenue. Regulatory timelines can slip, especially around FDA reviews and coverage determinations, which can inject volatility into quarterly prints. Against that backdrop, use position sizing, scale on weakness near defined supports and consider milestone-driven adds tied to ADLT completions, FDA submission and clearance steps and MRD reimbursement updates.

Investors looking for readthroughs may also monitor IQVIA IQV, a bellwether for data partnerships and enterprise healthcare analytics activity and Guardant Health GH, a relevant name in liquid biopsy and MRD that can inform sentiment around reimbursement and clinical utility.

Bottom Line

Tempus AI’s Zacks Rank #3 and mixed style scores argue for patience after a big run. Non-GAAP profitability and positive surprises are constructive, but sustained GAAP progress, evidence of pricing improvement and tangible MRD reimbursement ramps may be needed to upgrade conviction. For now, a balanced stance with clearly defined catalysts and risk controls makes sense while Tempus AI executes on ADLT migrations, FDA submissions for xT then xR and enterprise data expansion. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

