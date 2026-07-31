Is Tempus AI Stock a Buy After Its CEO Sold 250,000 Shares?

Key Points

Disposed of ~250,000 shares for a total estimated value of ~$10.5 million on July 28, 2026.

The transaction reduced indirect holdings by 6% and total direct/indirect equity by 4%.

The sale involved shares held indirectly through entities including Blue Media, LLC, Black Media, LLC, and several family trusts.

The transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 8, 2026, representing routine portfolio management for the founder-executive.

10 stocks we like better than Tempus AI ›

Eric P. Lefkofsky, CEO and Chairman of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM), reported a sale of 250,000 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 28, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $10.5 million Shares sold (indirectly held) 250,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 2,230,721 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 4,284,797 Post-transaction value $279.52 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($42.06); post-transaction value based on July 28, 2026 market close ($42.90).

Key questions

What was the structural nature of this transaction?

The disposition involved Class A Common Stock held indirectly through a network of entities, including Blue Media, LLC, Black Media, LLC, and Gray Media, LLC, as well as the Lefkofsky Family Foundation and the Vas.org Foundation. Following the sale, Eric P. Lefkofsky maintains direct ownership of 2,230,721 shares.

The disposition involved Class A Common Stock held indirectly through a network of entities, including Blue Media, LLC, Black Media, LLC, and Gray Media, LLC, as well as the Lefkofsky Family Foundation and the Vas.org Foundation. Following the sale, Eric P. Lefkofsky maintains direct ownership of 2,230,721 shares. Does this sale reflect a shift in executive sentiment?

As the transaction was pre-scheduled under a Rule 10b5-1 plan established in March 2026, it likely reflects long-term liquidity planning rather than a reaction to immediate market conditions or the company's -31% one-year return as of the July 28, 2026 transaction date.

As the transaction was pre-scheduled under a Rule 10b5-1 plan established in March 2026, it likely reflects long-term liquidity planning rather than a reaction to immediate market conditions or the company's -31% one-year return as of the July 28, 2026 transaction date. What is the insider's remaining exposure?

The executive maintains significant equity interest with approximately 6.5 million shares remaining, valued at $279.52 million based on the July 28, 2026 market close. This concentration ensures substantial alignment with shareholder interests despite the recent 4% reduction in total holdings.

The executive maintains significant equity interest with approximately 6.5 million shares remaining, valued at $279.52 million based on the July 28, 2026 market close. This concentration ensures substantial alignment with shareholder interests despite the recent 4% reduction in total holdings. How did the execution price compare to recent market levels?

The weighted average sale price of $42.06 per share was achieved on July 28, 2026, a date on which the stock eventually closed at $42.90. The shares were priced at $41.55 as of the July 29, 2026 market close, representing a modest decline following the reported activity.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-29) $41.55 Market Capitalization $7.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.4 billion Net Income (TTM) -$254.4 million

Company Snapshot

Tempus AI operates a closed-loop healthcare technology platform that integrates clinician workflows with laboratory diagnostic capabilities, analytics, and multimodal data repositories, generating revenue primarily through its Tempus platform and Hub clinical application for next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing.

The company monetizes its healthcare information services through a technology-enabled diagnostic platform that facilitates bi-directional integration between healthcare providers and its laboratory infrastructure, enabling clinicians to access advanced analytics and diagnostic insights directly from their clinical workflows.

Tempus AI serves physicians, healthcare providers, and clinical laboratories as primary customers, targeting the oncology and precision medicine markets where advanced diagnostic testing and data analytics drive clinical decision-making and patient outcomes.

Tempus AI is a healthcare technology company with a market capitalization of $7.8 billion and approximately 3,800 employees based in Chicago. The company operates a full-stack platform that combines clinical software, laboratory diagnostics, and artificial intelligence-driven analytics to deliver precision medicine solutions. Despite achieving $1.4 billion in TTM revenue, the company is currently unprofitable with a net loss of $254.4 million, reflecting significant investments in platform development and market expansion within the high-growth precision diagnostics sector.

What this transaction means for investors

When a founder-CEO sells shares, it tends to attract attention. But the structure of this transaction tells a more measured story.

Lefkofsky, Tempus AI’s CEO and Chairman, trimmed an indirect position by 250,000 shares in late July through a pre-scheduled trading plan adopted in March. It’s routine portfolio management that reduced his total stake by roughly 4%, leaving him with approximately 6.5 million shares across direct and indirect holdings.

The more compelling story is the company's momentum. Tempus reported Q2 2026 revenue up 20% year over year, driven by oncology volume growth of 31%. And the company just made a bold strategic move: a $1.5 billion agreement to acquire Personalis, a leader in cancer-recurrence monitoring technology, targeting what management sees as a $20 billion market opportunity.

For growth-oriented investors comfortable with a company still working toward profitability, Tempus AI is well-positioned at the intersection of AI and precision oncology. Watch for whether the Personalis deal closes smoothly, and look for continued oncology volume growth for the company.

Should you buy stock in Tempus AI right now?

Before you buy stock in Tempus AI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tempus AI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $394,601!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,197,093!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 895% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 31, 2026.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tempus AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.