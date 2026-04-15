Tempus AI Shares Climb 9% Over GenoPredicta Commercial Expansion Launch

(RTTNews) - Stock of Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) is climbing about 9 percent on Wednesday morning trading after the company, along with Predicta Biosciences, announced the commercial expansion of a co-branded whole-genome sequencing assay, currently known as GenoPredicta.

The company's shares are currently trading at $54.30 on the Nasdaq, up 9.74 percent. The stock opened at $50.35 and has climbed as high as $54.91 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $39.01 to $104.32.

GenoPredicta intended for the comprehensive genomic characterization of hematologic malignancies and measurable residual disease monitoring.

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