Tempus AI Reinforces Market Position With Collaborations in 2026

Tempus AI TEM continues to expand its footprint in 2026 through a series of strategic collaborations. By partnering with leading pharmaceutical companies, healthcare institutions, and technology innovators, Tempus is strengthening its ability to deliver data-driven insights that improve clinical outcomes and accelerate drug development.

Tempus recently entered into a strategic collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to accelerate the clinical development and differentiation of an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) program in oncology. As part of this partnership, Daiichi Sankyo will utilize Tempus’ proprietary foundation models and AI expertise, including PRISM2, a cutting-edge multimodal model.

In another key initiative, Tempus partnered with Median Technologies to integrate Median’s proprietary eyonis LCS solution into the Tempus Pixel platform. This integration enables the non-invasive characterization of CT-detected lung nodules at the point of detection, leveraging a proprietary malignancy scoring system to support earlier and more accurate clinical decision-making.

Tempus has also collaborated with Blood Cancer United to develop a comprehensive, patient-centered real-world registry for pediatric acute myeloid leukemia (pAML). The collaboration will leverage olivia, Tempus’ AI-enabled personal health concierge app and Lens, Tempus’ cloud-based analytics workspace.

Tempus and NYU Langone Health announced a multi-year strategic collaboration aimed at transforming cancer care through advanced molecular profiling and data-driven insights.

Peer Update

Guardant Health, Inc. GH recently entered into a multi-year collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, to support the development and commercialization of Merck’s oncology portfolio using the Guardant Infinity Smart platform.

Under the multi-year collaboration agreement, Guardant and Merck aim to use Guardant’s portfolio of liquid and tissue biopsy tests as clinical trial enrolling assays in Merck’s global clinical studies. They will evaluate opportunities to develop novel therapies using Guardant liquid biopsy tests as a companion diagnostic.

10x Genomics, Inc. TXG recently announced that PharosAI, a research consortium uniting four leading UK institutions, will use the 10x Genomics Xenium spatial platform to build one of the world's most comprehensive multimodal cancer datasets and pair them with advanced AI models and analytical capabilities.

Additionally, BioTuring and 10x Genomics entered into a strategic collaboration to streamline single cell and spatial data analysis. The collaboration connects 10x’s Chromium single cell platform and Xenium and Visium spatial platforms with BioTuring’s advanced analytical ecosystem.

TEM Stock Price Performance

In the past year, Tempus’ shares have gained 12.2% compared to the industry’s 29.5% decline. The S&P 500 composite has improved 17.6% over the same period.

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Cheap Valuation

TEM currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 4.98X compared with the industry median of 5.34X.

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TEM Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, Tempus’ loss per share estimate for 2026 has widened to 32 cents from 18 cents.

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TEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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