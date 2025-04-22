Tempus AI Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TEM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Tempus AI.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $180,060, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $411,841.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $60.0 for Tempus AI over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tempus AI's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tempus AI's whale activity within a strike price range from $22.5 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Tempus AI Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.0 $2.95 $3.0 $35.00 $180.0K 319 600 TEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.7 $9.1 $9.76 $60.00 $100.7K 3.7K 234 TEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.2 $8.7 $9.3 $60.00 $93.0K 3.7K 102 TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.7 $60.00 $66.2K 8.6K 51 TEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.5 $18.9 $19.31 $30.00 $38.6K 2.4K 20

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

In light of the recent options history for Tempus AI, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Tempus AI

Currently trading with a volume of 4,131,629, the TEM's price is up by 7.74%, now at $44.15.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 25 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Tempus AI

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $65.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BTIG lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $60. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $70.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Tempus AI options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for TEM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 BTIG Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TEM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.