Tempus AI Mixes Healthcare with AI

Here at Zacks, we used to have a service called “Follow the Money.” Similar to Insider Trader and how it follows insider buying, FTM used to follow institutional investor announcements. In today’s day and age, X is a great tool for gaining info on where the “smart money” might be moving. One of my favorite things to do is follow the investments of members of Congress. Sometimes, you find some gems that you’ve never thought of.

Here, Tempus AI ( TEM ) is a name that Nancy Pelosi recently announced a stake in. She bought 50 of the January 2026 $20 call options on January 14th. Since that addition, the stock has seen a sizeable increase in trading volume and has nearly doubled, up 93%. Even after that move, it’s still off its all-time high near $80. With a market cap of $9.7 billion, there is plenty of upside potential. The company is at the center of the fusion of AI and healthcare. They tout themselves as “accelerating precision medicine with AI-enabled solutions for personalized healthcare.”

Moving Averages: Bartosiak starts by examining the stock's moving averages, such as the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. He points out the significance of crossovers and divergences between these averages, which can indicate potential trend changes.

Support and Resistance Levels: Bartosiak identifies key support and resistance levels on the chart. These levels act as barriers that the stock price must breach or hold above, providing traders with critical decision points.

Chart Patterns: He discusses chart patterns like head and shoulders, cup and handle, or flags, and their relevance in predicting future price movements. These patterns can offer valuable insights into potential bullish or bearish trends.

Volume Analysis: He emphasizes the importance of volume analysis in confirming price trends. An increase in trading volume during a breakout or breakdown can validate the significance of a price move.

Dave Bartosiak's technical analysis approach adds depth to our understanding Tempus AI stock chart. By paying attention to moving averages, support and resistance levels, chart patterns, technical indicators, and volume, he equips investors with a comprehensive toolkit for making well-informed decisions in the stock market.

Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

