Tempus AI & Median Partner to Add AI Lung Cancer Screening to Pixel

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM recently announced a collaboration with Median Technologies to integrate Median’s proprietary eyonis LCS solution into the Tempus Pixel platform. The integration is expected to expand Pixel’s AI capabilities in lung cancer screening and streamline clinical decision-making by providing physicians with advanced AI-enabled tools to guide diagnosis and disease management.

The eyonis LCS is an AI-enabled CADe/CADx software-as-a-medical-device (SaMD) for lung cancer screening that recently received 510(k) clearance from the FDA, supporting its commercialization and broader clinical adoption.

Per management, the expansion of the Pixel platform with advanced AI-powered lung cancer screening tools is intended to support earlier and more accurate disease detection while helping radiologists manage complex caseloads. The collaboration with Median aims to enhance screening effectiveness, improve clinical outcomes and ultimately reduce preventable lung cancer deaths through broader access to advanced screening capabilities.

Likely Trend of TEM Stock Following the News

Shares of TEM have gained 2.3% since the announcement on Thursday. Over the past six months, shares of the company lost 33.7% compared with the industry’s 37% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 8.1% during the same time frame.

In the long run, the collaboration between Tempus AI and Median Technologies is expected to strengthen Tempus AI’s imaging-AI portfolio and expand adoption of its Pixel platform. Integrating the eyonis LCS enhances Tempus AI’s ability to provide end-to-end lung cancer screening, risk-stratification tools and support greater workflow efficiency. This collaboration builds on TEM’s broader diagnostics expansion, including the acquisitions of Arterys and Paige, which deepened its multimodal imaging capabilities and proprietary data assets, reinforcing long-term competitive positioning and incremental revenue potential in AI-enabled precision medicine.

TEM currently has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion.



More on the Collaboration

Under the collaboration, Tempus AI plans to embed the eyonis LCS capability within its FDA-cleared, CE-marked Pixel imaging platform, an AI-driven solution that supports advanced radiology image analysis and automated reporting and lesion quantification. With this addition, clinicians will be able to assess CT-detected lung nodules non-invasively at the time of nodule detection, generating a nodule malignancy score that helps care teams categorize patient risk and determine screening priority within lung cancer programs.

According to research from the American Cancer Society, only 20% of eligible individuals in the United States underwent lung cancer screening in 2024, highlighting a significant adoption gap. The study estimates that achieving full screening participation could prevent about 62,110 lung cancer deaths over the next five years. eyonis LCS allows clinicians to both identify lung nodules and assess their characteristics and malignancy risk from a single CT scan without adding workflow complexity.

Fredrik Brag, CEO and Founder of Median Technologies, described the distribution collaboration with Tempus AI as a meaningful step toward scaling eyonis LCS across the U.S. market. Tempus AI’s established position in AI-enabled precision medicine, its integrated data, its technology infrastructure and its commercial reach are the key factors that could support accelerated adoption and broad clinical impact nationwide.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the artificial intelligence in the precision medicine market is valued at $4.28 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 34.3% through 2035.

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer, growing use of AI-powered diagnostic and medical imaging tools for faster and more accurate disease detection, demand for tailored medications and increasing R&D spending globally are enhancing the market expansions.

Other News

In January, Tempus AI recently announced the launch of Paige Predict, a new suite of AI-driven digital pathology applications designed to analyze hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) whole slide images and support more informed diagnostic and testing decisions. The platform leverages AI to assess the probability of clinically actionable biomarkers from a single H&E slide, providing insights even in cases where tissue samples are limited and comprehensive molecular profiling is not feasible.

Tempus AI and NYU Langone Health have entered a multi-year strategic collaboration to advance cancer care through expanded molecular profiling and data-driven research. The partnership will support longitudinal genomic sequencing studies to better understand disease progression, improve diagnostic insights and guide future clinical practice. Additional research programs will focus on assay validation, biomarker discovery, real-world data analysis and the development of AI-enabled predictive diagnostic tools.

