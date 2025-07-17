Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) Opinions on Raised 2025 Financial Outlook

Recent discussions on X about Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) have been buzzing with reactions to the company's latest financial outlook and market movements. Many users have highlighted the firm's raised 2025 revenue and EBITDA projections, spurred by strong quarterly results and strategic partnerships, as a sign of robust growth potential in the AI-driven healthcare space. The stock's recent trading uptick of over 4% has further fueled optimism among some, who see this as a reflection of market confidence in new product launches.

However, not all chatter is unanimously positive, as some conversations on X have brought up past concerns from a critical short report that questioned the company's revenue sources and leadership practices. This has led to a divide, with a segment of the community pointing to price consolidation and potential stabilization zones as key levels to watch in the near term. The mix of enthusiasm and caution keeps the dialogue dynamic, with ongoing speculation about the stock's trajectory heading into future earnings reports.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Tempus AI, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Tempus AI, Inc. insiders have traded $TEM stock on the open market 227 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 227 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC P LEFKOFSKY (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 82 sales selling 6,652,594 shares for an estimated $389,891,658 .

. BRADLEY A KEYWELL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 775,364 shares for an estimated $27,083,934 .

. ERIK PHELPS (EVP & Chief Admin & Legal Off) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 128,151 shares for an estimated $9,802,522 .

. ANDREW POLOVIN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 112,835 shares for an estimated $8,249,522 .

. RYAN FUKUSHIMA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 110,802 shares for an estimated $6,616,383 .

. JAMES WILLIAM ROGERS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 88,183 shares for an estimated $5,852,572 .

. SCOTT GOTTLIEB has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 55,675 shares for an estimated $2,674,142 .

. RYAN M BARTOLUCCI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 32,580 shares for an estimated $2,186,740 .

. JENNIFER A DOUDNA has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 11,811 shares for an estimated $642,886 .

. WAYNE A.I. FREDERICK has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $576,278 .

. NADJA WEST has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 8,443 shares for an estimated $414,309 .

. DAVID R EPSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,980 shares for an estimated $99,681 .

. THEODORE LEONSIS sold 770 shares for an estimated $51,020

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Tempus AI, Inc. Government Contracts

We have seen $5,785,617 of award payments to $TEM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

Tempus AI, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TEM in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Tempus AI, Inc., check out Quiver Quantitative's $TEM forecast page.

Tempus AI, Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TEM recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $TEM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $75.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Michael Ryskin from B of A Securities set a target price of $70.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $70.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Ryan MacDonald from Needham set a target price of $70.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Mark Massaro from BTIG set a target price of $60.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Rachel Vatnsdal from JP Morgan set a target price of $55.0 on 02/25/2025

