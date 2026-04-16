Tempus AI Expands Strategic Partnership Amid Oncology Boom

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM and Predicta Biosciences have expanded the commercialization of GenoPredicta, a co-branded whole-genome sequencing (WGS) assay designed for comprehensive genomic profiling of hematologic cancers and measurable residual disease monitoring. By integrating WGS with flow cytometry, the assay delivers highly sensitive and detailed cancer genome analysis.

According to Nova One Advisor, the global oncology market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rising cancer incidences linked to increased alcohol and tobacco consumption. The growing demand for advanced diagnostics and treatments, along with awareness initiatives by governments and non-profit organizations, continues to support market expansion. The market is projected to reach approximately $483.45 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.11% from 2026 to 2035.

Reflecting this trend, Tempus AI has extended its multi-year partnership with Gilead Sciences GILD to advance oncology R&D. The collaboration leverages Tempus’ multimodal data and AI-powered Lens platform to enhance trial design, biomarker development, and real-world evidence generation across multiple cancer indications.

Further strengthening its position in precision oncology, Tempus AI has partnered with Blood Cancer United to develop a patient-centric, real-world registry for pediatric acute myeloid leukemia (pAML), a rare and aggressive cancer. This initiative utilizes olivia, TEM’s AI-enabled health concierge app, alongside the Lens platform, to centralize patient data and generate actionable insights for research and clinical advancement.

Peer Update

Other industry players are also increasingly investing in data-driven oncology solutions and strategic collaborations.

Illumina, Inc. ILMN and Labcorp LH expanded their collaboration to advance precision oncology through innovative applications of next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions across the healthcare ecosystem. New test development is expected to span advanced oncology research and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) and WGS. These solutions are designed to address unmet needs in precision oncology while helping bridge existing testing gaps.

Myriad Genetics MYGN has identified several opportunities to expand its Oncology business, including broadening its diagnostic portfolio, adding new indications and genes to existing tests, streamlining provider workflows through automated ordering and reporting, and investing in clinical evidence generation.

The company is also developing Precise MRD, a whole-genome sequencing–based monitoring test designed to enable deeper tumor profiling, facilitate earlier detection of cancer recurrence and support more informed treatment decisions.

TEM’s Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Tempus’ shares have rallied 38.1%, outperforming the industry’s 22% decline. The S&P 500 composite has improved 36.4% in the same time frame.

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Expensive Valuation

TEM currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 5.93X compared with the industry median of 5.38X.

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TEM Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, Tempus AI's loss per share estimate for 2026 has remained unchanged.

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TEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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