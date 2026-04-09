Tempus AI Expands Collaboration With Gilead Sciences To Maximize Insights In Oncology Pipeline

(RTTNews) - Healthcare technology company Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) Thursday announced an expanded, multi-year collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) to build and advance its oncology pipeline.

As per the expanded agreement, Tempus AI will provide enterprise-wide access to its AI-driven Lens platform, unlocking access to broader datasets across multiple indications and integrating dedicated Tempus analytical services.

The combination of Gilead's scientific expertise with Tempus' real world data insights in oncology is expected to maximize generation of key insights.

Ryan Fukushima, CEO of Tempus Data & Apps said, "We are thrilled to expand this collaboration, offering the multimodal depth necessary to uncover critical biological insights. This approach helps navigate billions of data points to find the 'signal in the noise,' ultimately increasing the probability of success for life-altering medicines."

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