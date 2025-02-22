TEMPUS AI Earnings Preview: Recent $TEM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TEMPUS AI ($TEM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $205,149,180 and earnings of -$0.20 per share.

TEMPUS AI Insider Trading Activity

TEMPUS AI insiders have traded $TEM stock on the open market 150 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 150 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC P LEFKOFSKY (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 50 sales selling 2,270,918 shares for an estimated $129,539,098 .

. SKY VENTURES LLC RED has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,950,000 shares for an estimated $79,762,500 .

. BRADLEY A KEYWELL has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,341,884 shares for an estimated $50,134,512 .

. THEODORE LEONSIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $16,494,839 .

. ERIK PHELPS (EVP & Chief Admin & Legal Off) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 163,188 shares for an estimated $9,583,835 .

. RYAN FUKUSHIMA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 182,747 shares for an estimated $8,584,668 .

. ANDREW POLOVIN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 130,283 shares for an estimated $8,504,373 .

. JAMES WILLIAM ROGERS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 126,525 shares for an estimated $6,902,078 .

. RYAN M BARTOLUCCI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 26,846 shares for an estimated $1,816,356 .

. JENNIFER A DOUDNA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,503 shares for an estimated $168,261 .

. DAVID R EPSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 990 shares for an estimated $45,646.

TEMPUS AI Government Contracts

We have seen $5,785,617 of award payments to $TEM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

