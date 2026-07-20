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Tempus AI To Buy Personalis For $16.25/Share; Stock Down Over 4% In Pre-Market

July 20, 2026 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM), a health technology company, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to acquire Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) for $16.25 per share, representing a total enterprise value of $1.5 billion, net of TEM's existing ownership interest.

This $16.25 per share represents a 6% premium to Friday's closing price and a 28% premium to unaffected 30-day VWAP. The transaction is expected to be closed in late 2026 or early 2027. 

The acquisition will boost the acquirer's capabilities in minimal residual disease, or MRD, and enhance its ability to support patients from diagnosis and treatment selection to recurrence and monitoring.

Through their existing collaboration, the companies have already demonstrated the strength of combining their MRD technology.

With around 2.1 million new cancer diagnoses expected in the U.S. this year, more people are living longer after a cancer diagnosis. Thus, the need for long-term monitoring is critical and is expected to continue to grow. Personalis' ultrasensitive MRD tests support this need.

For the second quarter, Personalis has reported preliminary revenue of $22.4 million and delivered 10,384 clinical tests, representing a 33% increase in test volumes quarter over quarter.

TEM was down by 4.71% at $50 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq. PSNL was also down by 4.57% at $14.69 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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