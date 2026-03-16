Tempus AI Advances Clinical Applications and Healthcare Software

Beyond diagnostics and data licensing, Tempus AI TEM is also focused on monetizing clinical applications and healthcare software designed for healthcare providers. The company is developing several digital tools, including TIME – an AI-powered clinical trial solution that accelerates patient matching and enrollment in oncology.

TEM introduced Tempus Next, a care pathway intelligence platform. By harnessing the power of AI, Tempus Next identifies care gaps and equips clinicians with actionable insights at the point of care, supporting access to the most up-to-date guideline-directed treatments. The solution integrates seamlessly with EMRs to analyze a comprehensive suite of data, including clinical notes, molecular information and imaging.

Tempus also has a suite of new, transformative capabilities available in Tempus One – a generative AI assistant. Tempus One provides physicians and researchers with AI-enabled services that leverage generative AI to propel privacy-enabled, data-driven decision support in the clinic while simultaneously advancing research to bring new drugs to market. This latest iteration now applies Tempus’ proprietary Large Language Model (“LLM”) Agent Infrastructure (Agent Builder), which adapts LLMs to work on unstructured, multimodal healthcare data to improve clinical care and research.

These applications not only create new revenue opportunities but also expand the company’s presence within hospital systems.

Peer Update

Although Tempus’ peers demonstrate how AI can improve productivity and scale within healthcare and life sciences operations, their strategies remain operationally and commercially distinct from the model pursued by Tempus itself.

Veeva Systems VEEV continues to advance next-generation clinical capabilities aimed at better connecting sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs), research sites and patient recruitment. The company has also highlighted continued multi-year investments in Safety Cloud, where AI-enabled automation and analytics are expected to gradually reduce manual workloads across pharmacovigilance processes. Veeva is investing in adjacent R&D opportunities, including Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) and electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA).

HealthEquity’s HQY AI-powered expedited claims adjudication system has processed millions in reimbursements, reducing servicing costs while lifting member satisfaction. HQY is also piloting Agentic AI in its voice channels to automate common interactions to shorten call wait times and deliver accurate resolutions at scale. AI-powered tools, such as expedited claims processing, intelligent self-service and agentic voice automation, are contributing to margin expansion. In parallel, HealthEquity’s app-first strategy and mandatory passkey authentication are shifting members to lower-cost digital channels and eliminating high-frequency service drivers like password resets.

TEM Stock Price Performance

In the past year, Tempus’ shares have gained 0.2% against the industry’s 29.4% decline. The S&P 500 composite has improved 20% over the same period.

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Expensive Valuation

TEM currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 5.36X compared with the industry median of 5.34X.

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TEM Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, Tempus AI's loss per share estimate for 2026 has broadened to 37 cents from 21 cents.

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TEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.