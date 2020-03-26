Tempur Sealy (TPX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tempur Sealy (TPX) closed the most recent trading day at $48.09, moving -1.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 6.24% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 6.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the mattress maker had lost 38.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 13.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 21.22%.

TPX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TPX is projected to report earnings of $0.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 64.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $845.97 million, up 22.44% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.53 per share and revenue of $3.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.91% and +17.22%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TPX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.1% lower. TPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TPX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.86. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.27.

Also, we should mention that TPX has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Home Furnishings was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.54 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

