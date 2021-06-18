Tempur Sealy (TPX) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tempur Sealy (TPX) closed at $37.21, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the mattress maker had gained 2.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.56%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TPX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.59, up 247.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.15 billion, up 73.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $4.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +47.64% and +26.72%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TPX should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.84% higher. TPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note TPX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.29, so we one might conclude that TPX is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that TPX has a PEG ratio of 0.62 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Home Furnishings stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.