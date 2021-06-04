Tempur Sealy (TPX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tempur Sealy (TPX) closed at $38.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.66% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the mattress maker had lost 1.94% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.64% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.15% in that time.

TPX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TPX to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 229.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.15 billion, up 73.26% from the prior-year quarter.

TPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $4.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.6% and +25.86%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TPX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4% higher. TPX currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, TPX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.68, which means TPX is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that TPX has a PEG ratio of 0.63 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Home Furnishings industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

