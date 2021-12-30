Tempur Sealy (TPX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tempur Sealy (TPX) closed at $46.99, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the mattress maker had gained 10.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.11%.

Tempur Sealy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tempur Sealy to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 43.28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.46 billion, up 37.77% from the year-ago period.

TPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $5.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +71.2% and +36.73%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tempur Sealy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tempur Sealy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Tempur Sealy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.63. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.63.

Also, we should mention that TPX has a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Home Furnishings was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

