Tempur Sealy Q2 Profit Rises, But Misses Estimates; Annual Profit Outlook Below View - Update

For the full year, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) has lowered its adjusted EPS outlook to $2.45 - $2.65 from $2.60 - $2.90.

On average, 10 analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Additionally, the Company's Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on August 29, to shareholders of record on August 15.

Q2 Results:

Tempur Sealy announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $106.1 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $92.4 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Tempur Sealy International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $111.7 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $1.234 billion from $1.270 billion last year.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $106.1 Mln. vs. $92.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.234 Bln vs. $1.270 Bln last year.

