Tempur Sealy-Mattress Firm Deal To Close In Mid To Late 2024 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) said the company has certified substantial compliance with the Federal Trade Commission's second request for documents and information pursuant to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended. The certification is in connection with the proposed acquisition by Tempur Sealy of Mattress Firm. Tempur Sealy expects to close the acquisition in mid to late 2024.

Tempur Sealy CEO Scott Thompson said, "This combination will complement Tempur Sealy's extensive product development and manufacturing capabilities with vertically integrated retail, bringing Tempur Sealy closer to consumers and facilitating continued innovation."

