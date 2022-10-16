Tempur Sealy International's (NYSE:TPX) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 48%, less than the market return of 48%. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 44% drop, in the last year.

Although Tempur Sealy International has shed US$332m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Tempur Sealy International managed to grow its earnings per share at 31% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 8% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.48.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Tempur Sealy International has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Tempur Sealy International's TSR for the last 5 years was 51%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 25% in the twelve months, Tempur Sealy International shareholders did even worse, losing 43% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 9% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Tempur Sealy International (1 is a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

