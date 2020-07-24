Tempur Sealy International Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.40, changing hands as low as $72.24 per share. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPX's low point in its 52 week range is $23.8049 per share, with $108.6258 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.72.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.