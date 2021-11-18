Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Tempur Sealy International Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Tempur Sealy International had US$2.26b of debt, up from US$1.46b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$503.3m in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.76b.

How Healthy Is Tempur Sealy International's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:TPX Debt to Equity History November 18th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Tempur Sealy International had liabilities of US$1.16b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.94b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$503.3m in cash and US$510.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$3.08b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Tempur Sealy International has a market capitalization of US$8.53b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Tempur Sealy International's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.9 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 13.4 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Notably, Tempur Sealy International's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 101% on last year. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Tempur Sealy International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Tempur Sealy International recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 85% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Tempur Sealy International's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Tempur Sealy International's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Tempur Sealy International that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

