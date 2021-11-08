Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TPX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.08, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPX was $45.08, representing a -10.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.51 and a 109.65% increase over the 52 week low of $21.50.

TPX is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG). TPX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.85. Zacks Investment Research reports TPX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 71.01%, compared to an industry average of 36.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tpx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TPX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TPX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSL with an decrease of -0.3% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TPX at 3.58%.

