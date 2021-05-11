Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TPX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.2, the dividend yield is .71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPX was $39.2, representing a -4.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.04 and a 236.05% increase over the 52 week low of $11.67.

TPX is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG). TPX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.97. Zacks Investment Research reports TPX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 40.71%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TPX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TPX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TPX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (DWEQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSL with an increase of 13.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TPX at 3.11%.

