Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 24, 2021

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TPX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.18, the dividend yield is .21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPX was $33.18, representing a -2.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.10 and a 503.27% increase over the 52 week low of $5.50.

TPX is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM). TPX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports TPX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.75%, compared to an industry average of 41.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TPX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TPX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TPX as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD)

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (RYJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYJ with an increase of 41.78% over the last 100 days. FXD has the highest percent weighting of TPX at 10000%.

