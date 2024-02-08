Tempur Sealy International Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) announced earnings for the fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $77.1 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $101.7 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Tempur Sealy International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $93.9 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $1.170 billion from $1.187 billion last year.

For the full year, the company has initiated an earnings outlook in line with estimates, and for the first quarter below the Street view.

For the full year, TPX expects to post adjusted income per share of $2.60 to $2.90, representing a 15 percent mid-point increase from the prior year. On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters project the firm to earn income per share of $2.8 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The earnings guidance contemplates the firm's current sales outlook for low to mid-single-digit year-over-year growth.

Analysts, on average expect the company to post a revenue of $5.09 billion, for the year.

For the fourth quarter, Tempur Sealy projects adjusted income per share of $0.45 to $0.50, below the analysts' estimate of $0.61 per share. The Board has increased the quarterly cash dividend by 18 percent to $0.13 per share, to be paid on March 7, to shareholders of record on February 22.

TPX was trading down by 4.98 percent at $48.70 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $77.1 Mln. vs. $101.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $1.170 Bln vs. $1.187 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.