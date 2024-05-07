Tempur Sealy International Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $76.3 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $85.3 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Tempur Sealy International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89.7 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $1.19 billion from $1.21 billion last year.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $76.3 Mln. vs. $85.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.43 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 - $2.90

