Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Just Beat EPS By 6.5%: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 5.7% to hit US$1.1b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$2.29, some 6.5% above whatthe analysts had expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:TPX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Tempur Sealy International from ten analysts is for revenues of US$3.87b in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 63% to US$7.73. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.77b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.06 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$118, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Tempur Sealy International at US$140 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$100.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Tempur Sealy International's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Tempur Sealy International's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 11%, well above its historical decline of 0.2% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.3% per year. So while Tempur Sealy International's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is expected to grow at about the same rate as the overall industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Tempur Sealy International's earnings potential next year. They also upgraded their revenue forecasts, although the latest estimates suggest that Tempur Sealy International will grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$118, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Tempur Sealy International analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Tempur Sealy International you should know about.

