Tempur Sealy International Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TPX

In trading on Friday, shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.61, changing hands as low as $42.55 per share. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPX's low point in its 52 week range is $25.88 per share, with $50.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.61.

