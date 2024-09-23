Tempur Sealy Announces $1.6 Bln Loan Facility

(RTTNews) - Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX), a manufacturer of mattresses and bedding products, Monday announced a proposed senior secured Term Loan B facility of up to $1.6 billion.

The company plans to use proceeds from the loan facility, which will mature after seven years, with cash available and proceeds from other debt, to fund the previously announced acquisition of Mattress Firm Group Inc.

Tempur Sealy expects to draw on the loan concurrent with the closing of the acquisition.

