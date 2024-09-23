News & Insights

Markets
TPX

Tempur Sealy Announces $1.6 Bln Loan Facility

September 23, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX), a manufacturer of mattresses and bedding products, Monday announced a proposed senior secured Term Loan B facility of up to $1.6 billion.

The company plans to use proceeds from the loan facility, which will mature after seven years, with cash available and proceeds from other debt, to fund the previously announced acquisition of Mattress Firm Group Inc.

Tempur Sealy expects to draw on the loan concurrent with the closing of the acquisition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.