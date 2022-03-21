Templeton Global Income Fund Reduces Investment Management Fee - Quick Facts

Markets
Templeton Global Income Fund Reduces Investment Management Fee

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) announced that the Fund's Board of Trustees and manager recently reached an agreement to implement a fee waiver to reduce the Fund's investment management fee by 10 basis points.

For the period beginning March 1, 2022 and ending September 1, 2022, the Fund will pay the investment manager a monthly fee, at the annual rate of the Fund's daily net assets, payable at the end of each calendar month as: 0.600% up to and including $200 million; and 0.535% over $200 million, up to an including $700 million.

