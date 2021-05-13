Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (GIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (GIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.037 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.63% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.5, the dividend yield is 8.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GIM was $5.5, representing a -3.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.69 and a 7.63% increase over the 52 week low of $5.11.

