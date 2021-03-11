Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (GIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (GIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.016 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.38, the dividend yield is 3.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GIM was $5.38, representing a -7.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.82 and a 25.12% increase over the 52 week low of $4.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

