Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (GIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (GIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.017 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.44, the dividend yield is 3.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GIM was $5.44, representing a -12.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.24 and a 26.51% increase over the 52 week low of $4.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

