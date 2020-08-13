Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (GIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (GIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.015 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -46.43% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.45, the dividend yield is 3.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GIM was $5.45, representing a -13.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.34 and a 26.74% increase over the 52 week low of $4.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GIM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GIM as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 37.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GIM at 4.48%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.