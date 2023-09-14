Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund said on September 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 18, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.50%, the lowest has been 3.31%, and the highest has been 10.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.80 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Templeton Global Income Fund. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIM is 0.31%, a decrease of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.26% to 71,687K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 38,598K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 9,991K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CEFS - Saba Closed-End Funds ETF holds 2,683K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Icon Advisers holds 2,492K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing an increase of 24.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIM by 25.04% over the last quarter.

Almitas Capital holds 2,480K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares, representing an increase of 38.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIM by 42.82% over the last quarter.

Templeton Global Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

he Templeton Global Income Fund seeks high, current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities, including debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including emerging markets.

