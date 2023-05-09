Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund said on May 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.37 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.20%, the lowest has been 3.31%, and the highest has been 10.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.66 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Templeton Global Income Fund. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIM is 0.25%, a decrease of 18.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 66,569K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 38,538K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,026K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIM by 32.89% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 9,991K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,823K shares, representing an increase of 41.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIM by 74.10% over the last quarter.

CEFS - Saba Closed-End Funds ETF holds 2,683K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,436K shares, representing an increase of 9.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIM by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Almitas Capital holds 1,928K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing an increase of 75.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIM by 169.52% over the last quarter.

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 1,101K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIM by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Templeton Global Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

he Templeton Global Income Fund seeks high, current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities, including debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including emerging markets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.