Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund said on October 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 16, 2023 will receive the payment on October 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.10%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.44%, the lowest has been 6.92%, and the highest has been 16.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.13 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 9.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEI is 0.07%, an increase of 32.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 13,459K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Evergreen Capital Management holds 3,218K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,028K shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEI by 1.31% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 911K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 897K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEI by 947.95% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 678K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEI by 190.04% over the last quarter.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. holds 577K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares, representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEI by 8.48% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 563K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares, representing a decrease of 22.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEI by 15.71% over the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-end fund that seeks high, current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation, by investing under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities of sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies in emerging market countries.

