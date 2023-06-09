Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund said on June 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.19%, the lowest has been 5.97%, and the highest has been 16.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.05 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEI is 0.05%, a decrease of 25.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 13,868K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Evergreen Capital Management holds 3,028K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,833K shares, representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEI by 25.75% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 897K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEI by 92.04% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 689K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEI by 2.37% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 679K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEI by 70.45% over the last quarter.

RNDLX - RiverNorth holds 626K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 634K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEI by 39.97% over the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-end fund that seeks high, current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation, by investing under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities of sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies in emerging market countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.